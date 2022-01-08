Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.17

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.17 and traded as low as C$16.56. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 353,745 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

