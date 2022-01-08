Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 205,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 87,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

