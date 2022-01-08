Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.02 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.