Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,608 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

