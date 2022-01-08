Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 1.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) shares shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.60 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.29). 25,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 37,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IES shares. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.24. The firm has a market cap of £110.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In other news, insider Lawrence Zulch purchased 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £4,169 ($5,617.84).

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

