Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 113993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.