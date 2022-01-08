IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRMD. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,771. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IRadimed by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRadimed by 33.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $46.00. 64,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,285. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $567.64 million, a PE ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

