iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

