iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.