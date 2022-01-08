iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70.

