iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 515.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,919 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 133,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 94,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 263.8% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.55 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74.

