iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after buying an additional 617,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after buying an additional 393,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after buying an additional 352,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

