iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $142.11

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $142.11 and last traded at $142.11, with a volume of 365614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

