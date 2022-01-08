iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $142.11

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $142.11 and last traded at $142.11, with a volume of 365614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.29.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
