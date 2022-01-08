iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises about 1.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $416.33 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $338.18 and a 52-week high of $453.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.85.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

