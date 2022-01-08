iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $33,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $258.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.08 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.