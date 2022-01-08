iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Commerce Bank owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $145,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

