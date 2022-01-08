iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $168.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.89 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

