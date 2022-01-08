iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IWP opened at $106.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

