iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,030,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,665,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $521.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.38. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $375.06 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

