iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,466 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $278.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $232.55 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.11 and a 200-day moving average of $273.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

