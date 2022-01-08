iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $144,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $280.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.