iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Trimmed by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 17.5% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.