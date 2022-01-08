iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.46 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.63.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.