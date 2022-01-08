Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.65. 253,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 230,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISOS. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Isos Acquisition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Isos Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

