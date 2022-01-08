Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Financial Comparison

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Isuzu Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.55 $401.46 million $1.41 8.99

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00% Isuzu Motors 5.10% 10.47% 5.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Isuzu Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aeva Technologies and Isuzu Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Isuzu Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 149.88%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

