Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 963,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,436. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,598,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

