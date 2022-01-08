J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $215.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.44.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $200.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

