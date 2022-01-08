J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.55

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and traded as high as $41.40. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 145 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 million, a P/E ratio of 188.19 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.