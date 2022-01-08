Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.51.
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JACK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 283,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
