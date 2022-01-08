Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.51.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 283,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

