Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,472 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,057,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

