Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 67 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average of $158.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

