Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.50 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

