Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

