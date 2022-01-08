Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,227 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

