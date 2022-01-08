James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,177.50 ($15.87).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,375 ($18.53) to GBX 625 ($8.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

In other news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 23,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($134,750.76).

FSJ opened at GBX 438.50 ($5.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 360.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 704.25. The company has a market cap of £221.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.51. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,292 ($17.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.