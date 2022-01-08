James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,177.50 ($15.87).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,375 ($18.53) to GBX 625 ($8.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
In other news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 23,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($134,750.76).
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile
James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.
