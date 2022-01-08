Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,300 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 1,618,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.8 days.
Shares of JPHLF stock remained flat at $$7.90 on Friday. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.
Japan Post Company Profile
