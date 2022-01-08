Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,300 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 1,618,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.8 days.

Shares of JPHLF stock remained flat at $$7.90 on Friday. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

