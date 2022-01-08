JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 221.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. CLSA lifted their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of JD opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.