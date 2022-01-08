Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Proximus PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Proximus in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Proximus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.83 on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.0694 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

