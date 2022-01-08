Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of LYFT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,666,275. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lyft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

