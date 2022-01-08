Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $330.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.02.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $299.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

