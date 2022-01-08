Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €65.30 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($74.20) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.69 ($86.01).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €62.26 ($70.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($92.09). The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.24 and its 200-day moving average is €67.69.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

