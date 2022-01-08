Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Buy

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.05% from the company’s current price.

LAW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

