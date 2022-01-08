Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 9,738 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Thomas Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 5,022 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $18,430.74.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $655.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the second quarter worth $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

