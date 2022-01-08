Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,137,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $509.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $741.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.50.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

