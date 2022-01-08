Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.66 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,374,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,664,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 25.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 19.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,922.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,808.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

