Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,742,732 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.30% of SEA worth $2,240,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,605 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 198,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,109,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $187.10 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $177.97 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.19 and its 200 day moving average is $297.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

