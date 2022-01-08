Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,797 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Dominion Energy worth $345,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $80.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

