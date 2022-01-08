Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,088,501 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,236,947 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,795,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.