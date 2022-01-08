JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

