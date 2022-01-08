JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 59,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

CVX opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

